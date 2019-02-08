Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash this morning around 7:16 a.m. in Spartanburg County.
According to the SCHP, the accident happened on Boiling Springs Road at Birds Eye View. We know that both lanes of the southbound side of Boiling Springs Road are blocked as the accident is investigated.
Troopers have confirmed injuries are involved in the crash, but at this time we don't know how severe.
We've reached out to troopers for more information and we'll update as soon as we have more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.