Laurens Crash

(Viewer submitted photo / April 3, 2021) 

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that one person has been airlifted to the hospital after a collision on US 25 near Cleve Knight Rd. in Laurens County

The cause of the wreck has not yet been released by SCHP.

We will update this story as more information comes in. 

