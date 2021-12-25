LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -- One person is dead after being hit by a car Christmas Eve night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident happened on SC-49 near Sandy Springs Road around 10:08 p.m. in Laurens County, according to troopers.
The person was walking northbound on SC-49 when they were hit and killed by a 4-door sedan, according to Highway Patrol.
The driver and the passenger in the car weren't injured, however.
The crash remains under investigation.
