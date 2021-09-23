ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County Thursday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 10:09 a.m. on Holliday Dam Road near Charles Burton Road, according to troopers.
The driver was the only person in the 2002 Toyota Tacoma when they were driving westbound on Holliday Dam Road, went right off the roadway, overcorrected, went left off the roadway, hit a ditch and overturned.
The driver was ejected from the car and wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.
The identity of the driver wasn't given.
