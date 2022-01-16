ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Big Creek Road near Elrod Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, according to troopers.
A 2007 Ford pickup truck was driving eastbound on Big Creek Road when a 2007 Saturn tried to turn left, westbound on Big Creek Road and was hit by the truck.
The driver of the Saturn was killed I the crash.
No information has been given about the driver of the Saturn.
