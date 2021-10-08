SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they responded to a crash on N. Pine St. and Upper Valley Falls Road.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on the incident on Saturday morning.
According to SCHP, a tractor trailer was heading north on Fairforest Rd. and attempted to turn left on to Pine Street.
While attempting to turn, troopers say that the tractor trailer hit the driver side of a 2008 Infiniti four-door.
The driver of the Infiniti died on scene, according to SCHP.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
