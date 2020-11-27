UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details of a fatal car accident that occurred early Friday morning in Union County.
Troopers say that the driver of a 2004 Honda Accord was driving north on South Carolina Highway 9 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
The driver was not seat belted and was ejected from the vehicle, according to SCHP
No other vehicles were involved and the victim has yet to be identified.
We will update this story when more information comes in.
