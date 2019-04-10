LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 52-year-old man passed away Tuesday afternoon after troopers say he drifted into oncoming traffic in Laurens County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two cars were traveling South on SC 101 near Knighton Chapel Road around 6:25 p.m. when a 2004 GNC pick-up truck, traveling north, veered into their lane.
Troopers say the pick-up first struck a 1994 Buick four-door then continued on, striking a 2014 Jeep SUV.
The driver and juvenile passenger of the Jeep were seatbelted during the incident, though both were injured. Troopers say they were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital via helicopter.
Troopers say the driver of the Buick was seatbelted as well, and thankfully uninjured.
Unfortunately, the driver of the pick-up truck passed away on scene.
The Laurens County Coroner identified them as 52-year-old Dude Waters Jr. of Enoree. An autopsy is expected to be performed Wednesday, or Thursday.
