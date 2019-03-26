EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer and another vehicle was under investigation along US 123 Tuesday morning, according to troopers.
Troopers said the tractor trailer was turning from US 123 onto SC 124 when it struck a pickup truck.
The pickup’s driver was injured and taken to the hospital.
The tractor trailer driver was unhurt.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
