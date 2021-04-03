NORRIS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person is dead after a fatal motorcycle wreck on Garvin Rd. in Pickens County.
According to highway patrol, the driver of a 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Garvin Rd. and ran off of the right side of the roadway, striking several trees.
Troopers say the driver died at the scene of the accident.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released as of this writing.
MORE NEWS: MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia will have a $100 million impact on the state, tourism official says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.