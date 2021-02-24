EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person died during a single vehicle wreck along Prince Perry Rd. near Easley.
According to Troopers, the driver of a 2004 Volvo SUV was traveling north on Prince Perry Rd. and drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road and struck a culvert.
Highway Patrol says the driver sustained fatal injuries at the scene of the accident.
The driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified as of this writing and the incident is still under investigation by SCHP.
We will update this story when more information comes in.
