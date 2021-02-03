Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Greenville County early Wednesday morning.
Troopers reported the crash happened around 5:44 a.m. on Mauldin Road near Chalmers Road.
Details of the crash aren't clear at this time, but troopers have confirmed that one person has died in the accident.
We'll update as soon as we have more information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner's office.
