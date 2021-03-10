GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has been seriously injured in a crash in Taylors.
According to SCHP, three vehicles were involved in a crash that happened at 4:16 p.m. on St. Mark Road near Wade Hampton Boulevard. One person was taken to the hospital with the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers say the south lane on Wade Hampton Boulevard near St. Mark Road has been blocked off.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more details on the crash.
