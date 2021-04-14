GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a head-on crash in Greenville County Tuesday
According to SCHP, at approximately 9 p.m., a driver in pickup truck was heading north on Augusta Road when they went over the center line and hit a van head on.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced on Tuesday night that the driver of the van was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. The Coroner said that the driver was female but they have not released the name of the victim yet.
Troopers said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
