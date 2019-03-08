GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said one lane of SC 101 will be closed for a few hours into Friday afternoon as crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer overturned.
The crash happened near the ramps to I-85 and the entrance to the BMW plant around 10:14 a.m.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Our crew at the scene said first responders were diverting traffic into the median.
