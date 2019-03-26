ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said an overturned tractor trailer was blocking the on-ramp to I-85 North from Clemson Boulevard (Exit 19) Tuesday.
The crash happened just before noon and injuries were reported.
There is no word on when the entrance ramp will reopen.
