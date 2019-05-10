MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a person has died after being ejected from a vehicle Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Bill Cook Drive.
Troopers said the victim was thrown from the vehicle when it ran off the road and overturned.
The victim died at the scene.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
MORE NEWS - Mother arrested, charged, with first-degree attempted murder after deputies say she threw baby into 75-foot-ravine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.