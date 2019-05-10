GENERIC - Crash 1

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a person has died after being ejected from a vehicle Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Bill Cook Drive.

Troopers said the victim was thrown from the vehicle when it ran off the road and overturned.

The victim died at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

