OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a passenger is dead and the driver of an SUV injured after a collision on US-76 in Oconee County Saturday evening.
SCHP says it happened around 7 p.m., just two miles west of Westminster. Troopers say the person driving a Ford Explorer was traveling east on the highway with a passenger in the front seat at the time, but went off the right side of the road near Cobb Bridge Road.
Troopers say at that point, the driver over-corrected, causing the SUV to overturn. Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts, and thus were ejected from the SUV.
While the driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital via helicopter, the passenger died on the scene.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office later confirmed the passenger was a 47-year-old woman from Oconee County, but did not release her identity. The office says they are trying to contact the family as of writing and will release her name once that is done.
SCHP notes the investigation into the collision is ongoing.
