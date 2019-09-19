SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a passenger in a disabled pickup truck was killed after the driver of a tractor-trailer rammed into that truck and another one parked to help them Thursday evening.
SCHP says the collision on I-26 westbound near Exit 41 to SC-92 unfolded around 4:35 p.m., shutting down all lanes of traffic as they investigated the scene.
Troopers say the driver and passenger of a disabled Chevy pickup were parked on the shoulder, and the driver of a Ford pickup parked behind them to help them out as a Good Samaritan. However, SCHP says the driver of a westbound Freightliner went off the right side of the road, striking both the Good Samaritan's pickup and the disabled Chevy, with the passenger of the Chevy still inside.
The passenger was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
Troopers also note the driver of the disabled pickup was on the road when this unfolded and also was hit, but his condition was not immediately released.
SCHP charged the driver of the tractor-trailer with driving too fast for conditions.
