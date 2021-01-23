CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck has been charged in a collision that left him hurt and his passenger dead Saturday afternoon.
According to SCHP, 67-year-old Dale B. McCall was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado west on SC-72, 2 miles south of Clinton. However, troopers say McCall disregarded a traffic signal, striking a 2015 Lincoln Mark X SUV that was northbound on Charlottes Road.
While nobody in the SUV was hurt, troopers report McCall was entrapped and injured, requiring mechanical extrication to be properly treated. McCall also had a passenger in the front seat with him who was taken to a hospital via helicopter. However, the passenger passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash. All parties involved were wearing seat belts.
McCall now is charged with disregarding a traffic signal.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office hasn't identified the passenger who passed away as of writing.
