SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a pedestrian died after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Troopers said it happened just after midnight on South Pine Street.
A woman was driving east in a 2009 GMC SUV when troopers said the struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
MORE NEWS - Troopers file additional charges against man accused of running from burning car after chase while 1-year-old left in vehicle died
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.