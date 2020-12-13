CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details about a pedestrian that died on Sunday afternoon after being hit by an SUV.
According to troopers, a 2015 Nissan SUV was driving south on Highway 221 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
SCHP says the victim passed away at the hospital.
The victim was identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office as 45-year-old Stephen Thomas Brooks of Cowpens, South Carolina.
According to the coroner, Brooks was pronounced dead at 1:13 Sunday afternoon.
We will provide more updates when more information comes in.
