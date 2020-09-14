GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, S.C. Hwy Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said a pedestrian has died after an accident involving an unoccupied vehicle on Sept. 11.
Hovis said at approximately 11 p.m. on private property, a unoccupied vehicle was rolling backwards when it struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian later passed away at the hospital.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.
