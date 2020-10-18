SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck Sunday night.
SCHP says the pedestrian was heading east along Asheville Highway, 6 miles north of Spartanburg County, around 9:49 p.m. A Chevrolet pickup truck was also heading east at the same time, and the pedestrian was hit.
The pedestrian died on scene. The truck driver was not harmed and was wearing a seat belt.
The coroner's office has not identified the pedestrian.
