GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigation that unfolded late Saturday evening.
The office says the collision unfolded on Augusta Road near Garrison Road around 10:40 p.m.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of a 2012 Volkswagon SUV was traveling North on Augusta Road, also known as US-25, when they struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway.
The pedestrian unfortunately didn't make it. Their identity has yet to be revealed.
The collision is under investigation by both SCHP and the Coroner's Office. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
