Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol tell us a pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run.
Right now the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Troopers say shortly after 6:00 a.m. this morning a dark colored sedan struck a pedestrian near Kalyns Way and SC 153.
Troopers are still searching for the vehicle involved, but believe it might be have possible damage on the front right side.
If you have any information about the accident or saw anything, please call the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
We'll update when we have more information.
