ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has hit and killed while walking on an Anderson County highway Sunday evening.
Anderson County dispatch first confirmed the coroner's office response to FOX Carolina. The collision on US-29 near Becky Street happened around 7:30 p.m. according to SCHP's live incident tracking tool.
We later received details from SCHP on what happened. According to troopers, the pedestrian was walking north on the highway, but was in the southbound lane while doing so. At the same time, the driver of a four-door Mercury was driving south. The car hit the pedestrian, who would die of their injuries.
The driver of the Mercury was uninjured.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.
Stay tuned for updates.
