Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and a deputy coroner with the Anderson County Coroner's Office are on the scene of a fatal accident.
Troopers say the accident happened around 4:11 a.m. along U.S. 29 near Rogers Road, about 4 miles north of Pelzer.
According to highway patrol, a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 29 struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway. We're told the driver of the vehicle was not harmed, but the pedestrian unfortunately died on scene.
Troopers say there are no charges in the accident.
Highway patrol and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate at this time.
More news: Beautiful through Wednesday, Rain Arrives Christmas Eve
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.