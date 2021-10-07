SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a deadly hit-and run in Spartanburg County.
The pedestrian was crossing East Blackstock Road at 6:30 a.m. when they were hit by a vehicle, according to troopers. The vehicle drove off and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.
At this time, troopers say the don't know who the driver is or what the car looks like.
The Coroner's Office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
SCHP says this is an ongoing investigation.
MORE NEWS: Official: Man trapped in flooded waters has been rescued in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.