Blacksburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while walking along U.S. 29 early Friday morning.
We're told the accident happened around 12:05 a.m. Friday, about one mile south of Blacksburg.
According to highway patrol, the victim was traveling north on U.S. 29 when a vehicle, traveling the same direction, struck the victim from behind, killing them.
The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says the victim was identified as 27-year-old Ethan Skylar Arrowood of Byron Place in Grover, NC.
According to the coroner's office, Arrowood and another man ran our of fuel in the vehicle they were traveling in late Thursday night near Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney. The two were walking north on West Cherokee Street (U.S. 29) when the vehicle struck them from behind.
The coroner says Arrowood died on scene, while the other man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The coroner's office says an autopsy has been ordered to assist highway patrol with the investigation. South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT team is investigating the case.
No word on yet on if any charges will be filed against the driver.
