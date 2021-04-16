SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run near a Spartanburg Co. skating rink.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was called to Sk8terz Family Fun Center located on Sha Lane for a death Friday morning.
This is all the information that has been released at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
