ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's office says it has identified the victim of a fatal incident that occurred early Saturday morning along I-85.
30-year-old Robert Frank Beaudry from Lyman, South Carolina died at around 4:20 Saturday morning, according to the coroner.
The coroner says that Beaudry was the passenger in a vehicle that was travelling north on I-85 when the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle at around mile marker 38 and and struck a concrete barrier and overturned several times.
Beaudry was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway where he was then struck by an 18-wheeler, according to the coroner.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also released details of the accident.
The driver of a 2019 freighter tractor truck was driving northbound near mile marker 38 of the northbound portion of the interstate when it struck a pedestrian who died, according to troopers.
The identity of the victim has not yet been announced.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
