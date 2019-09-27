Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed while trying to cross S.C. 295, that's according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Highway patrol says the accident happened around 11:40 p.m.
According to troopers, a 2011 Honda was traveling north on Dogwood Club Road when the victim was walking across the road and was struck by the Honda.
Highway patrol says the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died from their injuries.
At this time, troopers have not filed any charges against the driver, but the accident is still under investigation.
