Waterloo, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Laurens County Thursday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. along Todd Quarter Road near Enchanted Oaks Road about 2.1 miles west of Waterloo.
Troopers say the victim's vehicle stalled along Todd Quarter Road and they exited the vehicle. Troopers say a 1999 Chevy Tahoe traveling south came around the curve and attempted to avoid the stopped vehicle in the roadway. At the same time the pedestrian attempted to cross the northbound lane and was hit by the Tahoe, killing them.
Troopers did not state whether the driver would be facing any charges. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
At this time the coroner's office hasn't released the name of the victim.
