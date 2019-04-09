MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a pedestrian was struck and killed on US 64 early Tuesday morning.
Troopers said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Highlands Road.
The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and walking with traffic in the east bound lane of US 64 when the collision occurred.
Troopers said they were still working to notify next of kin before releasing the victim’s name.
