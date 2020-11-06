TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's office has identified the pedestrian that was killed in a fatal collision that took place Friday evening.
According to a release from Greenville County Coroner Jeff Fowler, the victim has been identified as 49-year-old Mario Gabriel Lagunas-Rodriguez.
The coroner's office says that Lagunas-Rodriguez's cause of death was blunt force trauma.
According to an incident report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:19 pm on Friday along Wade Hampton Boulevard.
SCHP confirmed a 2017 Nissan van was traveling south on the boulevard, when the van struck Lagunas-Rodriguez who was crossing the street near Skyline Drive. According to the coroner's office, Lagunas Rodriquez died on scene. The driver and one passenger inside the van were unhurt and wearing seat belts.
SCHP continues to investigate.
