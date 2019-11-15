SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says drivers who think they may have hit a deer on an Upstate road Friday evening should reach out to troopers, as those drivers likely ran over a pedestrian instead.
SCHP says the fatal scene on US-221 near Ware Road in Spartanburg County unfolded some time around 10 p.m. Troopers say one car struck the pedestrian, but then two other cars ran over the victim.
Troopers say drivers may have thought they only ran over a deer or other animal.
We're told the MAIT team is now investigating as well.
Anyone who thinks they may have struck the pedestrian should call SCHP at 1-877-349-7187.
