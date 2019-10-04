Troopers said they are investigating after person was hit by a car along Old Boiling Springs Road at Pelham Road Friday afternoon.
The collision happened in front of Schlotzsky’s Deli.
Troopers said the victim was taken to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Woman arrested after asking deputies to test her meth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.