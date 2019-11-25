Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers say a crash in Newberry County killed one person and left another with life threatening injuries.
According to the highway Patrol, the accident happened around 3:45 a.m., Sunday morning along Broad River Road in Newberry County.
Troopers say a 2011 Ford Escape was traveling west on Broad River Road when it went off the right side of the road and struck several trees.
According to troopers, neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected in the crash. One of the victims died on scene, the other was transported with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, the coroner's office has not identified the victim.
We're told the crash is still under investigation.
