Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to an accident along I-85 in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the accident happened around mile marker 68 on I-85 southbound near Business 85. The accident was reported around 5:30 Tuesday morning and involved a school bus.
Troopers tell us no children were on board the bus when the accident happened, but two adults have been transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.
Troopers say the accident involved a school bus and an 18 wheeler. Highway patrol said it appears the bus stalled causing the 18-wheeler to hit it. As of 7:15 a.m. at least one lane of traffic is still blocked as crews investigate.
We'll continue to update as we find out more information.
