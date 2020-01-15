Graycourt, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said one person was killed and two others were hurt when two vehicles collided Wednesday morning along Highway 14 in Gray Court.
According to troopers, the accident happened at 5:50 a.m.
Troopers say a silver Honda SUV was traveling east on Highway 14 when they attempted to pass another car and crashed head-on into a gold Chevy sedan.
Troopers say after crashing into the Chevy, the Honda SUV rolled down an embankment.
A passenger in the Honda passed away at the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to the hospital with injuries.
The highway was blocked for several hours after the crash.
Troopers said their MAIT team has been called in to reconstruct the crash as the investigation continues.
