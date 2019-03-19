asheville highway at dexter road

Intersection near where the deadly collision occurred (FOX Carolina/ March 19, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person has died after being hit by a car on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg County.

It happened just after 7 a.m. near Dexter Road. 

Troopers said a woman was driving east when her vehicle struck the pedestrian, a 51-year-old from Spartanburg County.

The pedestrian passed away due to injuries.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.

