Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person has died after being hit by a car on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg County.
It happened just after 7 a.m. near Dexter Road.
Troopers said a woman was driving east when her vehicle struck the pedestrian, a 51-year-old from Spartanburg County.
The pedestrian passed away due to injuries.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
