SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a person has died after being hit by a car in Spartanburg.
The crash happened on April 6 around 11:30 p.m. along Wood Street.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan was heading east when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and passed away on Tuesday, troopers said.
The driver of the Nissan was not hurt.
No charges were filed in the collision.
