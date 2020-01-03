Abbeville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a fatal collision on Highway 72 in Abbeville County.
According to troopers, the accident involved a head-on collision and happened around 1:30 a.m.
Troopers say a 2004 Hyundai coupe was traveling east on SC-72 when a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling west, in the eastbound lanes, collided head on with the Hyundai, killing the driver of the Hyundai.
Troopers say the driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. According to highway patrol, neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Highway patrol says the crash is still under investigation.
