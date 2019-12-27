TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's office says one person has died following a collision in Taylors.
Highway patrol says the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard at West Main Street.
Troopers say the victim was in a 2007 Honda traveling west on West Main Street when they ran and light and were struck and killed by a truck traveling north on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
According to troopers, both the driver of the truck, an 18-year-old boy and a juvenile traveling in the truck with him had to be transported to the hospital for injuries.
According to the highway patrol, the victim, and the two injured people were all wearing their seatbelts.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.