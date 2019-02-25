EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a 65-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a dump truck.
The accident happened on SC 8 near Owen Lane around 2:30 p.m.
Troopers said the pedestrian was walking east on Highway 8 in the middle of road construction when he was hit by a Peterbilt dump truck.
The dump truck driver was not hurt.
No charges will be filed.
Troopers did not know the pedestrian’s condition.
