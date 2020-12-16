PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left the driver of a pickup truck dead Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say the driver of the 2006 Toyota pickup was traveling east on US-178 near Red Barn Road around 3:35 p.m. The driver used the lawful passing lane to pass another car, but troopers say the pickup then went off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.
SCHP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and was partially ejected. The driver was mechanically extricated, but was pronounced dead on the scene.
The coroner's office has not yet named the driver.
