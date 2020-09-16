Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pickup driver has died after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday afternoon.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 12:37 p.m. on White Street Extension near Broadway Lake Road.
Troopers said a 2006 Toyota pickup truck was headed south when the vehicle ran off the road and into a tree.
Troopers said the driver died at the scene.
The coroner's office is also investigating and has not yet released the name of the deceased.
More news: Police searching for suspect they say robbed man at knife-point near downtown Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.