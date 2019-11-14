UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said the driver of a Toyota Tundra was killed when the pickup ran off SC 49 Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m.
Troopers said the Tundra ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and struck a tree.
No other vehicles were involved.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
