EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said one student was on board a school bus that was involved in a wreck on Saluda Dam Road Thursday morning and that student was not hurt.
Troopers said the wreck happened near Crest Drive just after 11 a.m. A school bus was stopped at a stop sign when troopers said a pickup truck crashed into an SUV that was stopped behind the school bus. The impact caused the SUV to strike the back of the school bus.
The bus driver was not hurt but the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Troopers said the pickup driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
